Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 2.7% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.79. The stock had a trading volume of 414,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.67. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.04 and a 52 week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.