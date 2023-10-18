Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Downgraded by National Bankshares

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$8.50. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

REAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Real Matters

Real Matters Stock Performance

Real Matters Company Profile

TSE REAL traded down C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,685. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$3.80 and a 52 week high of C$7.10. The firm has a market cap of C$400.40 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.