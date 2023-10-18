Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance
UTG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 257,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,945. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $30.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reaves Utility Income Fund
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.