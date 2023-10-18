Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

UTG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 257,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,945. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $30.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 131,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

