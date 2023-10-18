Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 965,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 698,921 shares.The stock last traded at $6.27 and had previously closed at $6.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.23.

Get Repay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Repay

Repay Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Repay had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,113.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,113.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $638,790. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Repay by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 788,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 382,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Repay by 79.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,688 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Repay by 23.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,048,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 569,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Repay by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 125,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.