Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $91.95

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$91.95 and traded as low as C$85.41. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$86.24, with a volume of 936,284 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.13. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.6749226 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.02%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

