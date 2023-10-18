Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $50.11 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95,709 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $434.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.79.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

