Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,092 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,114 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.43% of Akamai Technologies worth $58,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $108.03. 365,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,986. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $109.24. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.62.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,484 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

