Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 59,874 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799,030 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,874 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Comcast were worth $74,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 25.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.29. 3,828,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,488,367. The stock has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

