Reviewing bleuacacia (BLEU) and The Competition

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) is one of 681 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare bleuacacia to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

bleuacacia has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bleuacacia’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for bleuacacia and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bleuacacia 0 0 0 0 N/A bleuacacia Competitors 110 548 846 14 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 60.36%. Given bleuacacia’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe bleuacacia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares bleuacacia and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bleuacacia N/A $2.51 million 45.65 bleuacacia Competitors $1.37 billion $34.16 million 47.06

bleuacacia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than bleuacacia. bleuacacia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares bleuacacia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bleuacacia N/A -74.61% 3.47% bleuacacia Competitors -51.21% -64.60% -3.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of bleuacacia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of bleuacacia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

bleuacacia rivals beat bleuacacia on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About bleuacacia

(Get Free Report)

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.