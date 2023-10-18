Reviewing Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Pulmonx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -99.76% -40.65% -30.63% ClearPoint Neuro -96.00% -60.94% -39.47%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $53.66 million 6.00 -$58.92 million ($1.61) -5.25 ClearPoint Neuro $20.55 million 5.95 -$16.43 million ($0.85) -5.84

This table compares Pulmonx and ClearPoint Neuro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ClearPoint Neuro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pulmonx. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmonx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pulmonx and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 1 1 5 0 2.57 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pulmonx currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.30%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 192.34%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Risk and Volatility

Pulmonx has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pulmonx beats ClearPoint Neuro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx



Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About ClearPoint Neuro



ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreements with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

