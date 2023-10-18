Reviewing The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Heritage Global and The OLB Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Global currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 67.73%. Given Heritage Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 31.81% 37.24% 25.72% The OLB Group -30.16% -24.88% -21.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Global and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Heritage Global and The OLB Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $46.91 million 2.48 $15.49 million $0.48 6.52 The OLB Group $30.37 million 0.30 -$7.79 million ($0.45) -1.31

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of The OLB Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Global beats The OLB Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About The OLB Group

(Get Free Report)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.