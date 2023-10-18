Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.16-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.18.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $47.10. 1,518,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.