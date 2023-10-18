Ribbon Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.22 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $59.22 million and approximately $311,036.77 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

