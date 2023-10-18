Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $93.37

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.37 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 87.40 ($1.07). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 27,391 shares changing hands.

Robinson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.91 million, a PE ratio of -1,187.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Robinson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,500.00%.

About Robinson

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

Read More

