Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,199 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,916,803 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

