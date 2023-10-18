Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Stock Price Down 4%

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 80,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 114,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Roscan Gold Stock Down 4.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$47.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
About Roscan Gold
Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising ten contiguous gold exploration permits covering an area of approximately 401.8 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.
