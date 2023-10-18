Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Stock Price Down 4%

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 80,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 114,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Roscan Gold Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$47.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Roscan Gold

(Get Free Report)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising ten contiguous gold exploration permits covering an area of approximately 401.8 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.