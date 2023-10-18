Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.43

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.43 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.31). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.31), with a volume of 60,867 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) price objective on shares of Safestay in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.39. The firm has a market cap of £15.59 million, a PE ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties, as well as owns and operates hotels. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise.

