Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054,109. The company has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

