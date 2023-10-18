Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 205 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,678. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $365.10 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $441.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.33. The company has a market cap of $336.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

