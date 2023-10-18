Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 9,979 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. 2,625,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,386. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

