Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $156.81. The company had a trading volume of 265,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,427. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.80 and a 52-week high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.