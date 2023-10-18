Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE) Plans €0.01 Dividend

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SERE opened at GBX 67.27 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £89.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 9.26. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 65.80 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 89.75 ($1.10). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.49.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

