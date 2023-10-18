Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE) Plans €0.01 Dividend

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Stock Performance
SERE opened at GBX 67.27 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £89.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 9.26. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 65.80 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 89.75 ($1.10). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.49.
About Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust
