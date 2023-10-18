Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Holdings Raised by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 4.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned about 0.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $1,423,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,245. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

