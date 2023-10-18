Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $22,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,553,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,414 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.09. 604,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,052. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

