Seele-N Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $391,690.48 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 95.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $391,690.48 and $45.27 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007199 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020341 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014620 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,359.15 or 1.00013853 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012975 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000569 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002229 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.
Seele-N Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
