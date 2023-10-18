Serum Price Tops $0.0327 on Major Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $1.08 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Serum

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

