ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 4.8 %

SFBS opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFBS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,868,000 after buying an additional 876,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,815,000 after acquiring an additional 278,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,867,000 after purchasing an additional 245,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,901,000 after purchasing an additional 184,398 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

