Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on November 16th

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.
Seven Hills Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 96.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SEVN opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $11.43.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEVN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
