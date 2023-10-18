Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Declines By 8.7%

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,300 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 789,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 1.7 %

AB traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. 103,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $42.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 107.49%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

