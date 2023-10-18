Short Interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Decreases By 7.2%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Ambev Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 264,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 140,617 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,103,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,423,941. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

