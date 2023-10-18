Short Interest in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Expands By 11.5%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 87,272 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $2,458,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $121,235,031.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company's stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 185,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at $869,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at $619,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,229,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Trading Down 4.7 %

APG traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. 1,733,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,403. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. APi Group has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.66%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

