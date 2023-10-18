Short Interest in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Declines By 9.0%

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Avient Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 184,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,101. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.90 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avient will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

In other news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,313,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,270,000 after purchasing an additional 813,249 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,808,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,595,000 after purchasing an additional 786,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,376,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,279,000 after purchasing an additional 617,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

