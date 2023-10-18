Short Interest in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Rises By 6.0%

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 10,780,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 698,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days.

BARK Price Performance

BARK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. 332,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.74. BARK has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Get BARK alerts:

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter. BARK had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at BARK

Institutional Trading of BARK

In related news, Director David Kamenetzky sold 123,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $191,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 298,288 shares of company stock valued at $466,496 over the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BARK by 82.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,043,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of BARK by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BARK by 839.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of BARK during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BARK by 227.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 673,974 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BARK

(Get Free Report)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.