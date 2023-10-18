Short Interest in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Grows By 8.6%

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 106,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in BRT Apartments by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,287. The company has a market capitalization of $327.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of June 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

