Short Interest in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Rises By 7.6%

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 640,200 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 595,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,089. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $858.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $90.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $206,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,795,601 shares in the company, valued at $243,579,160.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,979.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,287.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,795,601 shares in the company, valued at $243,579,160.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 51,175 shares of company stock worth $1,093,169. Company insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $204,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

