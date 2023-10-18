Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Expands By 7.6%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. 10,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,933. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $30.40.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 464.92% and a net margin of 78.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $216,000.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

