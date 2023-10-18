Short Interest in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Increases By 8.6%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,320,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 13,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Datadog Stock Down 1.4 %

DDOG traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1,782.16 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $6,280,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,977,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,115,319 shares of company stock worth $103,457,911 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

