Short Interest in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Increases By 7.1%

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 999,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE EVTC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 193,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03.

EVERTEC last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.43 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 28.71%. Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC

In other news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,956.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.4% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile



EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

