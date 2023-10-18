Short Interest in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Drops By 9.7%

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,270,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 14,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.91. 4,937,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,041. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.