Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Grows By 11.3%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,519. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

FULT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FULT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.