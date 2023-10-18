Short Interest in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Increases By 10.4%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,240,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 18,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,501 shares of company stock valued at $915,562 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,756,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

