Short Interest in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Expands By 6.7%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio Price Performance

Shares of Graphite Bio stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 43,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,449. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, equities analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

