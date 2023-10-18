Short Interest in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Expands By 6.7%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Graphite Bio Price Performance
Shares of Graphite Bio stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 43,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,449. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.
About Graphite Bio
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Graphite Bio
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.