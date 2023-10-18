Short Interest in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Expands By 6.3%

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 10,540,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HSBC by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.53) to GBX 820 ($10.02) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.20.

HSBC Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.67. 1,744,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. The company has a market cap of $158.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. Analysts predict that HSBC will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

