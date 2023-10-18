Short Interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Increases By 9.2%

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,730,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 31,810,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Infosys stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. 6,115,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,444,514. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 22.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Infosys by 12.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter valued at $766,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Infosys by 14.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 585,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

