Short Interest in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Declines By 9.1%

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,950,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $21,123,730.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,258.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRRX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,258,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,355,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 249.9% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 136,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $523,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRRX remained flat at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

