Short Interest in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Decreases By 8.1%

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on COOP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,051 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,952,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,501.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,356,900 in the last ninety days. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.87. 86,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,284. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $60.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.44. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.27 million. Research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

