Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rises By 7.4%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 648,200 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 603,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 32,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,581. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DSGX

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.