SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of TSE SRV.UN opened at C$16.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.71. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$17.95. The company has a market cap of C$137.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.53.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

