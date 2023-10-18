SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of TSE SRV.UN opened at C$16.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.71. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$17.95. The company has a market cap of C$137.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.53.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SIR Royalty Income Fund
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Reasons Texas Instruments is a Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stock
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is the Ozempic-Driven DexCom Selloff Overdone?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Will New AI Chip Restrictions Threaten Nvidia Stock Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.