Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 908,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 2.11. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

