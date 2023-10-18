SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.33. 1,640,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,317. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.39%.

SLG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SL Green Realty

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89 shares in the company, valued at $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.